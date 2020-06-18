Sections
WHO testing interim data from Covid-19 trial on HIV drugs

Soumya Swaminathan said more study was needed to see whether hydroxchloroquine could prevent infection.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:27 IST

By Reuters, Geneva

World Health Organization is looking at interim data from its large multi-country trial of the combination of HIV drugs (via REUTERS)

The World Health Organization is looking at interim data from its large multi-country trial of the combination of HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir to treat Covid-19 patients, the UN agency’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

Her comments come after the WHO on Wednesday stopped testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease. She said more study was needed to see whether hydroxchloroquine could prevent infection.

