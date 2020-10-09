WHO welcomes Moderna move not to enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents

The firm is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide. (REUTERS)

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed on Friday U.S. drug company Moderna Inc’s decision not to enforce patents related to its experimental Covid-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues.

Moderna announced the move on Thursday, which would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company’s technology. The firm is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.