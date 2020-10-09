Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / WHO welcomes Moderna move not to enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents

WHO welcomes Moderna move not to enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents

Moderna announced the move on Thursday, which would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company’s technology.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:30 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Geneva

The firm is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide. (REUTERS)

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed on Friday U.S. drug company Moderna Inc’s decision not to enforce patents related to its experimental Covid-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues.

Moderna announced the move on Thursday, which would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company’s technology. The firm is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
Oct 09, 2020 22:15 IST

latest news

Want a birthday wish from your favourite celeb? These platforms can help
Oct 09, 2020 22:12 IST
White House increases fiscal-stimulus offer to $1.8 trillion
Oct 09, 2020 22:11 IST
Here’s how students can de-stress themselves
Oct 09, 2020 22:06 IST
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Oct 09, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.