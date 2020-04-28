Sections
Home / World News / ‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls

‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls

Donald Trump’s likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during an online fundraiser.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Washington

US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.

Follow latest update on coronavirus here

His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during an online fundraiser.

“No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Trump said.



Also read: On Kim Jong Un’s health, Trump says ‘have a very good idea, but can’t talk’

“He didn’t make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Apr 28, 2020 09:50 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
Apr 28, 2020 10:36 IST

latest news

‘Post-Covid, India set to emerge as world food factory’
Apr 28, 2020 10:47 IST
Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50
Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST
Some users trust Alexa less after getting more privacy controls
Apr 28, 2020 10:33 IST
‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls
Apr 28, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.