Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast

Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast

Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, 55, was injured by the explosion as she stood next to her husband, ambassador Jan Waltmans, in the living room of their house in Beirut, the ministry said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beirut

A general view shows damages at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. (REUTERS)

The wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon died on Saturday after being seriously injured in the massive explosion that tore through Beirut’s port on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

Tuesday's blast caused extensive damage to the Dutch embassy, injuring four other people connected to it.

Tuesday’s blast caused extensive damage to the Dutch embassy, injuring four other people connected to it.

