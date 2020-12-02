Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Wildfire risks might cause nearly million Californians to face blackouts

Wildfire risks might cause nearly million Californians to face blackouts

Dry winds that can fan flames and knock power lines down are forecast to rattle Southern California through Friday, with the worst of it on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:58 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

California has already been charred by record fires that have burned 4.2 million acres and killed 31 people in 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

Nearly one million people in Southern California are facing blackouts as the state’s three biggest utilities weigh cutting power to prevent live wires from sparking fires during high winds.

Edison International’s Southern California Edison warned it may need to shut off electricity to more than 230,000 homes and businesses in eight counties, the utility said on its website. That’s about 690,000 people based on the size of the average household, and would constitute the region’s largest public-safety blackout this year.

Dry winds that can fan flames and knock power lines down are forecast to rattle Southern California through Friday, with the worst of it on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. California has already been charred by record fires that have burned 4.2 million acres and killed 31 people in 2020. Utilities including Edison and PG&E Corp. have cut power repeatedly to prevent live wires from falling into dry brush.

Edison’s cuts could begin between late Wednesday and Friday, Edison spokesman Chris Abel said.



Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric utility also warned Tuesday that 88,700 homes and businesses, or more than 260,000 people, could lose power Wednesday night or Thursday morning, and possibly remain in the dark through Sunday or Monday. Most affected customers would be in the mountains east of San Diego. PG&E, California’s largest utility, said it may cut power to about 600 homes and businesses in Kern County this week, as well.

Last week, Edison cut power to thousands of customers on Thanksgiving during high winds. In 2019, PG&E filed for bankruptcy after its wires sparked the deadliest blaze in state history.

The high winds and blackouts will be mostly confined to Southern California but could touch a portion of the state’s Central Valley as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Dec 02, 2020 17:22 IST
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

UK approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine; roll-out from next week
Dec 02, 2020 17:27 IST
Moody’s projects improved conditions for Indian corporates in 2021
Dec 02, 2020 17:23 IST
Congress leader in Uttarakhand blames ‘BJP sleeper cells’ for differences in party
Dec 02, 2020 17:23 IST
It’s an open competition, not stealing investment from any state: Yogi on film city project
Dec 02, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.