Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Will certainly happen’: Iran’s Khamenei vows to avenge Soleimani’s death

‘Will certainly happen’: Iran’s Khamenei vows to avenge Soleimani’s death

After Soleimani’s death, Trump had said that the US troops killed the Iranian commander because he was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel”.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 18:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said millions of people attending the funeral of Soleimani “was the first slap” to the US. (VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei renewed his call to avenge the death of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by US military in a drone strike at Baghdad’s international airport in January. Ahead of the death anniversary of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), Khamenei said that Iran will take the revenge “on those who ordered it.”

“Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani, as well as those who carried this out, should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time,” said the 81-year-old religious leader, according to Khamenei’s website.

Khamenei said millions of people attending the funeral of Soleimani and al-Muhandis “was the first slap” to the US, adding that the “worse one is overcoming the hegemony of arrogance and expelling the US from the region.” He claimed that the United States has failed to achieve its goals in Iran and Syria despite spending billions of dollars in the region.

“Martyr Soleimani defeated the Front of Arrogance both during his life and with his martyrdom. The US President said they spent $7 billion in the region without achieving anything. The US failed to achieve its goals in Syria and Iraq,” he said.



Also Read | Iran says nuclear scientist was killed using satellite-controlled gun

After Soleimani’s death, US President Donald Trump had said that the US troops killed the Iranian commander because he was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel”. In a televised briefing, Trump had stated that Soleimani made the death of innocent people his “sick passion”, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London.

Soleimani’s killing triggered an escalation as Tehran retaliated by targeting US troops stationed in Iraq. According to the Pentagon, 64 American troops were injured in an Iranian missile strike on Iraqi military base in January 2020. The US president underplayed the traumatic brain injuries suffered by the security personnel by calling it ‘headaches’.

“I heard they had headaches. No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump had said during the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, drawing flak from the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Seema Singh through her NGO ‘Meghashrey’ successfully organised a blanket donation campaign
Delhi HC issues Centre notice for environmental appraisal of power, mining projects notification
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘Will certainly happen’: Iran’s Khamenei vows to avenge Soleimani’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Over 130,000 people jabbed in UK’s first week of Covid-19 vaccinations
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.