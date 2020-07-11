Sections
Home / World News / Will develop oil industry despite US sanctions, says Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh

Will develop oil industry despite US sanctions, says Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh

Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Dubai

The Islamic Republic’s crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd. (AP)

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.

“We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share,” said Zanganeh.

Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.

The Islamic Republic’s crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs
Jul 11, 2020 12:55 IST
WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic
Jul 11, 2020 12:54 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share words of wisdom on Instagram
Jul 11, 2020 12:57 IST
Sunny Leone is also big fans of the wire head massager
Jul 11, 2020 12:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.