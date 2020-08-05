‘Will have to manage Covid-19 over 2021’: Theresa Tam

Sections
Tam echoed that point and said that while a vaccine, whenever it is available, and if it is “safe and effective” will comprise “one important layer of protection.”

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:12 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times Toronto

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam attends a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)

Canadian public health authorities have warned that even with the availability of a vaccine, citizens should not expect a return to the normalcy that prevailed before the Covid-19 pandemic for two to three years.

During a regular briefing, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam said that “at this stage” the focus and “hopes” cannot be entirely placed on the vaccine. “We’re going to have to manage this pandemic certainly over the next year,” adding that there has to be “planning” for the “longer term”, potentially “the next two to three years during which the vaccine may play a role.”

Her deputy Dr Howard Njoo reiterated that point, as he said, “People might think that if we get a vaccine then everything goes back to normal the way it was before. That’s not the case.” He also said that precautions and some restrictions that have been in place since the outset of the coronavirus crisis like social distancing and wearing of masks “will still have to continue with the new reality for quite some time.”

Tam echoed that point and said that while a vaccine, whenever it is available, and if it is "safe and effective" will comprise "one important layer of protection." However, other "personal, daily" measures will have to continue.



Canada will release guidelines for safety for children as several provinces plan reopening schools this September. This will include wearing of masks for older children. Canada has so far reported 117,664 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and recorded 8958 deaths.

The warning from public health officials came as a new survey showed that while the majority of Canadians are ready to take the vaccine whenever it is available, a significant number remain sceptical about its efficacy. The poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute noted that “one-in-seven (14%), say that they will not get a vaccine in addition to eight per cent who say they are not sure.” On the other hand, nearly half, 46 per cent of respondents, said “they will get a vaccination as quickly as possible if it becomes available” while another 32 per cent said they were “willing to be vaccinated but not immediately.”

