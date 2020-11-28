Will he leave the building?

A file photo of US President Donald Trump walking off after a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. He appears to be getting closer towards acknowledging his election defeat. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would concede if the electoral college picked President-elect Joe Biden, and would leave the White House. But he vowed to continue pursuing poll fraud allegations until then.

“Certainly, I will, and you know that,” Trump said when asked by reporters if he will leave the White House, which has become a concern as he has refused to acknowledge the outcome despite losing to Biden by a wide margin of 306-232 in electoral college votes. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” the US president insisted.

The electors are scheduled to meet in their respective states on December 8 to elect the president. And on the basis of the current projected count - pending complete certification of results by all states - Biden will win.

Trump spoke to reporters in the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room after holding a teleconference with US military leaders stationed across the globe.

He thanked them for their service and jokingly warned them not to eat too much turkey, then turned to the election after ending the call. He repeated grievances and angrily denounced officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key swing states that helped give Biden the win.

Trump claimed, despite the results, that this may not be his last Thanksgiving at the White House. And he insisted there had been “massive fraud”.

(With inputs from Agencies)