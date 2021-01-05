Will produce at least 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, says Moderna
The US pharmaceutical company had previously announced it would produce 500 million doses of its vaccine in 2021.
US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.
“Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, increasing its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021,” the company said in a statement on its website.
“Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021,” it said. (ANI/Sputnik)