Will produce at least 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, says Moderna

The US pharmaceutical company had previously announced it would produce 500 million doses of its vaccine in 2021.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Washington

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.

“Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, increasing its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021,” it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

