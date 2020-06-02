Sections
Home / World News / Will stand by people of Hong Kong, UK tells China

Will stand by people of Hong Kong, UK tells China

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement in the House of Commons that “the UK will not just look the other way when it comes to the people of Hong Kong. We will stand by them, we will live up to our responsibilities”.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:31 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Reuters photo)

The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday urged China to re-consider its new security law for Hong Kong, but if it failed to do so, the United Kingdom will offer pathways to full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) status in the former colony.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement in the House of Commons that “the UK will not just look the other way when it comes to the people of Hong Kong. We will stand by them, we will live up to our responsibilities”.

There is cross-party consensus in the UK over official response to China’s new law, which is perceived as curtailing political and other freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens under the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed before it was handed over to China in 1997.

Raab’s announcement last week that the UK would offer pathways to citizenship to Hong Kong people prompted an angry response from Beijing, where it was seen as interference in the country’s internal affairs.



Raab told MPs: “(We) are not seeking to intervene in China’s internal affairs. Only to hold China to its international commitments, just as China expects of the United Kingdom. We don’t seek to prevent China’s rise”.

“Far from it, we welcome China as a leading member of the international community, and we look to engage with China on everything from trade to climate change. And it is precisely because we recognise China’s role in the world that we expect it to live up to the international obligations, and international responsibilities, that come with it”.

Seven former foreign secretaries have urged the Johnson government to lead the international response to Beijing’s move. Soon after China’s National People’s Congress adopted the new law on May 28, four countries – UK, US, Australia and Canada – expressed ‘deep concern’.

Raab reiterated the offer of citizenship to holders of BNO status, estimated to be nearly 2 million (about 3 lakh current holders of the passport and others eligible to acquire the status).

He said: “The House will recall that BNO status was conferred on British Dependent Territories Citizens connected with Hong Kong as part of the package of arrangements that accompanied the Joint Declaration in 1984, in preparation for the handover of the territory”.

“And under that status, currently, BNO passport holders are already entitled to UK consular assistance in third countries. And the British government also provides people with BNO passports visa-free entry into the UK for up to six months as visitors”.

“If China follows through with its proposed legislation, we will put in place new arrangements to allow BNOs to come to the UK without the current 6 month limit, enabling them to live and apply to study and work for extendable periods of 12 months, thereby also providing a pathway to citizenship”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 3,000 Indian restaurants in UK set to close amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 02, 2020 18:40 IST
Take a walk with this keeper and say hello to the most beautiful birds you’ve ever seen. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Just Blouses founder Vaishali Shah makes a case for sustainable fashion
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Katraj lake discharge work begins to prevent Ambil Odha flood situation
Jun 02, 2020 18:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.