Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / ‘Wish you a fast recovery’: China’s Xi Jinping sends sympathy message to Donald Trump over infection

‘Wish you a fast recovery’: China’s Xi Jinping sends sympathy message to Donald Trump over infection

Chinese-US relations have tumbled to their lowest point in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, security, Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong and complaints about abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:48 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy Saturday to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following their coronavirus diagnosis, state TV reported.

“My wife, Peng Liyuan, and I express our sympathies to you and your wife and wish you a fast recovery,” state TV on its website cited the message as saying.

Chinese-US relations have tumbled to their lowest point in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, security, Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong and complaints about abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Trump has blamed China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in December, of mishandling the outbreak and allowing it to spread.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
Oct 03, 2020 18:15 IST
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Oct 03, 2020 17:03 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
Oct 03, 2020 18:15 IST

latest news

Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga: Barca coach Koeman
Oct 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Dalits being tortured most, dictatorship going on in India: Mamata Banerjee
Oct 03, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Kohli loves to take on a challenge’: Shami on equation with India captain
Oct 03, 2020 18:08 IST
Don’t do politics on Dalit atrocities: Ramdas Athawale on Hathras case
Oct 03, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.