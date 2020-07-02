With 4,339 new cases, Pakistan’s Covid tally reaches 217,809; death toll at 4,473

Pakistan has so far tested 1,327,638 of its citizens with 22,128 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (Reuters file photo)

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally reached 2,17,809 on Thursday after the country recorded fresh 4,339 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. With 78 new deaths due to coronavirus, Pakistan’s death toll stands at 4,473.

A total of 1,04,694 patients that amount to nearly half of the total cases in the country recovered from the infection, the ministry added.

The Sindh Province continues to remain the worst hit from Covid-19 with total infections nearing 87,000. This is followed by Punjab with 77,740 cases, whereas the capital city of Islamabad registered 13,082 infections.

Pakistan has so far tested 1,327,638 of its citizens with 22,128 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In the recent weeks, Pakistan was one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic. In view of this, the government decided to impose ‘smart lockdown’ in hot spots across the country in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 and revive the economy.

As per the smart lockdown, offices, business are allowed to operate five days a week. Medical stores are allowed to operate throughout. However, educational institutions, restaurants, movie theatres will remain closed and social, religious gatherings will not be permitted.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the numbers of infections were decreasing due to ‘smart lockdown’ and the monsoon season would further reduce the number of cases.

Mirza added that 28 laboratories were conducting tests for the virus across the country.

(with inputs from PTI)