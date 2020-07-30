With Kamala Harris in his notes, Joe Biden says vice-president pick next week

Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wilmington. (Reuters)

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Tuesday he will announce his vice-president next week. He did not say who it will be, but notes he held during the speech to unveil his economic plan for racial equality, had one name in it: Kamala Harris, the senator from California.

Harris’s name was followed by five attributes, as captured by an AP photographer. “Do not hold grudges,” was at the top. It was a reference to an exchange at one of the primary debates when Harris had questioned Biden’s position on busing, a practice used in the 70s to racially desegregate schools.

The four other attributed were: “Campaigned with me & Jill”, “Talented”, “Great help to campaign”, and “Great respect for her.”.

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August and I promise I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden said when asked about his running mate pick.

Harris is on a long list of 13 names Biden is understood to have considered seriously in a guessing game he triggered in march when he first announced he will pick a woman.

Harris will not be the first woman to run for vice-president if does indeed get the nod — there have been at least two before Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin. But she will be both the first African American (father is from Jamaica) and the first Indian American (mother, who is no more came, from India).

Others on the list include Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth, Congressional Black Caucus chair Karen Bass, Representative Val Demings, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottom, and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

Biden spoke about his VP pick in response to questions from reporters after unveiling his racial economic equality plan, the fourth plank of his “Build Back Better” economic plan. It was a repackaged mix of plans and schemes from the whole spread of his presidential platform.

Key elements included a Small Business Opportunity Fund of $30 billion from his $300 billion domestic innovation funding.; one-time debt reduction for students; $15 hourly wage; scheme to encourage housing for low-income communities and a legislation to make the Federal Reserve trace and report trends on racial inequality gaps.