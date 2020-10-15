Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / With rising cases, WHO’s Europe office calls Covid-19 restrictions ‘absolutely necessary’

With rising cases, WHO’s Europe office calls Covid-19 restrictions ‘absolutely necessary’

Dr. Hans Kluge warned that even more drastic steps might be needed in such “unprecedented times.”

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:12 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London

Commuters walk over London Bridge toward the City of London during morning rush hour (AFP)

The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them “absolutely necessary” to stop the pandemic.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge warned that even more drastic steps might be needed in such “unprecedented times.”

He called for countries and their citizens to be “uncompromising” in their attempts to control the virus and said most of the COVID-19 spread is happening in homes, indoor spaces and in communities not complying with protection measures.

“These measures are meant to keep us all ahead of the curve and to flatten its course,” Kluge said, while wearing a dark-green mask. “It is therefore up to us to accept them while they are still relatively easy to follow instead of following the path of severity.”



He said that the coronavirus is now the 5th-leading cause of death in Europe and noted the region recently surpassed the threshold of reporting 8,000 deaths per day. Although Kluge said the higher figures could partly be attributed to higher testing rates, especially among younger people, he said that Europe had recorded its last new million cases in just 10 days.

Kluge cited epidemiological models that suggested if 95% of people wear masks and other social distancing measures are applied, Europe could avoid about 281,000 deaths by February. But he warned that relaxing measures could lead to a five-fold increase in deaths by January.

Kluge declined to criticize countries for exiting lockdown too quickly without adhering to the recommendations set by the WHO and said a balance needed to be struck since earlier restrictions were “unsustainable.” In Britain, for example, the government has faced repeated criticism for encouraging people to go back to work, to eat out in restaurants and to travel while failing to implement a comprehensive contact tracing system to track new clusters.

Katie Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, urged countries to act quickly.

“We don’t have the luxury of time,” she said, acknowledging that surveillance and response systems in some countries are imperfect. “Even as the swell of cases occurs, we need to continue to try to test every case, contact, identify and trace all contacts,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Oct 15, 2020 16:33 IST
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Oct 15, 2020 15:59 IST
India approaches Pakistan court for release of four prisoners
Oct 15, 2020 16:46 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO
Oct 15, 2020 17:31 IST
Legendary Malayalam poet and Jnanpith winner Akkitham dies at 94
Oct 15, 2020 17:27 IST
Calcutta HC pulls up state for doling out Rs 50000 to community pujas
Oct 15, 2020 17:26 IST
Code your way to the future: Coding, the need of the hour and a skill for life
Oct 15, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.