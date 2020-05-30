Sections
Home / World News / Woman fatally shot at after charging officer with knife: Police

Woman fatally shot at after charging officer with knife: Police

Heba Momtaz Alazhari, 21, arrived at City Hall and asked for an officer’s help, officials said. When a uniformed officer went outside, the chief said she charged at him with a knife for unknown reasons.

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said during a news conference that the shooting occurred at the City Hall building, the Tampa Bay Times reported. (Reuters)

A woman armed with a butcher knife was fatally shot Friday after charging police officers outside a Florida government building, authorities said.

Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said during a news conference that the shooting occurred at the City Hall building, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Heba Momtaz Alazhari, 21, arrived at City Hall and asked for an officer’s help, officials said. When a uniformed officer went outside, the chief said she charged at him with a knife for unknown reasons.

Multiple officers fired at the woman, though Albano wouldn’t say how many.



The officer who was attacked sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The chief did not say how many officers were involved, how many fired their weapons or how many times the woman was shot. The officer who was attacked did fire his weapon, Albano said.

State law enforcement agents will investigate the shooting.

Officials didn’t release the race of the woman or the officers involved.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman fatally shot at after charging officer with knife: Police
May 30, 2020 08:35 IST
Monkeys attack lab assistant, snatch Covid blood samples
May 30, 2020 08:33 IST
Madras HC declares Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece as her legal heir
May 30, 2020 08:31 IST
2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur
May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.