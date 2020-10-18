Sections
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court

Scores of women marched to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, besides protesting against Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest against Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election (REUTERS)

Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. and several other US cities on Saturday for the second Women’s March of the year to protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and urge women to vote in the upcoming election.

Scores of women marched to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, besides protesting against Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, urging women to vote in the upcoming election, CNN reported.

Demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the National Mall here in Washington DC while holding banners and placards that read: “Hell no, Amy must go!” and “You call us nasty because you are afraid of what strong women can do.”

This comes after Trump’s bid to get Senate confirmation for judge Barrett’s nomination ahead of the US Presidental elections on November 3.

Meanwhile, counter-protesters also gathered outside the US Supreme Court during the Women’s March protest against Trump’s decision to fill the seat on the SC left by the late Justice Ginsburg.

This ongoing protest is the second Women’s March of 2020. The first one was organized in January. The first-ever Women’s March was held in 2017, which had the biggest attendance.

