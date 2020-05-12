Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave

Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave

Some auto suppliers in Michigan, a Midwest industrial powerhouse hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout, reopened plants on Monday with skeleton crews to get ready for a resumption of vehicle production next week.

Updated: May 12, 2020 05:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Detroit

Millions of Americans are out of work and much of the economy is at a virtual standstill. (Reuters)

Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday, paving the way to reopen the US auto sector but stoking fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as strict lockdowns are eased across the country.

With millions of Americans out of work and much of the economy at a virtual standstill, a growing number of states are ending tough restrictions on commerce and social life put in place to slow the outbreak.

Some auto suppliers in Michigan, a Midwest industrial powerhouse hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout, reopened plants on Monday with skeleton crews to get ready for a resumption of vehicle production next week.

Skilled-trades workers and salaried employees also began returning auto assembly plants themselves to prepare for the wider restart.



“We’re starting up our foundry this week in anticipation of the orders coming in next week,” Joe Perkins, chief executive of Busche Performance Group, an engineering, casting and machining firm, said in a telephone interview.

Factory workers will be issued face masks, checked for fever and required to submit health-screening questionnaires.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
May 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 12, 2020 05:03 IST
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
May 12, 2020 02:10 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST

latest news

Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave
May 12, 2020 05:41 IST
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
May 12, 2020 05:34 IST
Anil Ambani puts up Delhi power distribution businesses for sale
May 12, 2020 05:33 IST
RIL in talks to sell more stake in Jio Platforms
May 12, 2020 05:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.