Sections
Home / World News / World hunger worsening amid coronavirus pandemic; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN report

World hunger worsening amid coronavirus pandemic; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN report

Nearly 690 million people, or 8.9 percent of people around the globe, are hungry, the UN found.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:18 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Rome

A medical care worker holds a Yemeni child suffering from malnutrition, at a treatment centre in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on July, 5, 2020. (AFP)

Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.

Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, contributing not only to undernourishment, but to growing rates of obesity in adults and children.

“After decades of long decline, the number of people suffering from hunger has been slowly increasing since 2014,” read The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World annual report.

Beyond ensuring enough food, food must be nutritious, the study underlined, citing costly “health and environmental consequences” of sub-par diets.



Nearly 690 million people, or 8.9 percent of people around the globe, are hungry, the UN found.

That number rose by 10 million people in just one year to 2019, and by 60 million in the past five years, found the study, which said eradicating hunger by 2030 - a goal set five years ago - will be impossible if trends continue.

By 2030, over 890 million people could be affected by hunger, or 9.8 percent of the world’s population, it estimated.

Five United Nations agencies co-authored the report: the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last year, the report estimated over 820 million hungry, but estimates were recalculated following revised data from China for prior years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices
Jul 13, 2020 21:27 IST
I-T dept asks taxpayers to verify ITRs for AYs 2015-16 to 2019-20 by Sep 30
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally to 3,495
Jul 13, 2020 21:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.