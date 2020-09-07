Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Geneva

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters photo)

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva. “History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
Sep 07, 2020 22:45 IST
‘State of border can’t be delinked from state of relationship with China’: Jaishankar
Sep 07, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Lack of stimulus has hurt economy: Mitra
Sep 07, 2020 23:49 IST
India, B’desh to hold joint body meeting, review bilateral ties
Sep 07, 2020 23:48 IST
Ludhiana gangrape: Victim accuses police of favouring accused
Sep 07, 2020 23:48 IST
Deepak Kochhar arrested by ED
Sep 07, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.