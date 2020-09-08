Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / World must unite on climate or ‘we will be doomed’: UN chief

World must unite on climate or ‘we will be doomed’: UN chief

Antonio Guterres called for nations to use the pandemic as a springboard to launch “transformational measures” in energy, transport, industry and in the way people live.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:39 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be “doomed”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned. (AP)

World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be “doomed”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned.

Guterres called for nations to use the pandemic as a springboard to launch “transformational measures” in energy, transport, industry and in the way people live, in interviews with AFP and other members of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of news outlets committed to increased climate coverage.

“Either we are united, or we will be doomed,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 16:42 IST
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 16:32 IST
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Sep 08, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Here’s why fermented foods are the best foods for diabetics
Sep 08, 2020 18:16 IST
Canada may go in for snap polls if Trudeau loses confidence vote
Sep 08, 2020 18:14 IST
Indian economy worst hit, FY21 GDP to contract 14.8%: Goldman Sachs
Sep 08, 2020 18:14 IST
Pure Disinfect Vapour is on a mission to help you fight the pandemic
Sep 08, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.