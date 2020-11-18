Sections
World races to contain coronavirus

More than a million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said in a statement.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 02:36 IST

By Agencies, Sydney/London

The state of South Australia reimposed social distancing restrictions after detecting 21 cases of the coronavirus, most of which were acquired locally. (Reuters)

Governments around the world scrambled to contain the coronavirus as Australian authorities conducted mass tests on Tuesday, confining about 4,000 people to quarantine in the hope of stifling a new cluster of Covid-19 cases.

The state of South Australia reimposed social distancing restrictions after detecting 21 cases of the coronavirus, most of which were acquired locally.

The cases were the first local transmissions of the virus in Australia in nine days. South Australia premier Steven Marshall said testing had identified five new cases in the past 24 hours, while 14 people were suspected to be infected and were awaiting test results.

Russia has reported record 442 single-day Covid-19 deaths, up from the previous day’s tally of 303 fatalities. The country registered 22,410 cases in the past 24 hours. Moscow reported 5,882 cases, down from 6,360 recorded the previous day.



Meanwhile, more than a million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said in a statement.

“As of November 12, a total of 1,039,464 children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic,” the AAP said. “In the one-week period ending November 12, there were 111,946 new cases in children, which is substantially larger than any previous week in the pandemic.”

In Pakistan, an alliance of the country’s opposition political parties against the Imran Khan government said it will go ahead with a massive protest rally in Peshawar on November 22, defying the government’s order banning large public gatherings citing the pandemic.

