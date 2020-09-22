Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Geneva

A man wearing a protective mask pulls a cart past a mural supporting frontline workers as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. (Reuters photo)

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.

In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization said late Monday that during the week ending on September 20, 1,998,897 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered around the world.

That marks a six-percent increase over a week earlier and “the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic,” the UN health agency said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Sep 22, 2020 14:52 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

latest news

Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 14:54 IST
Parliament monsoon session: 7 crucial bills passed by Rajya Sabha
Sep 22, 2020 14:52 IST
IPL 2020 points table: RCB grab top spot from CSK after win over SRH
Sep 22, 2020 14:54 IST
Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad nominated for Best Film at Asian Film Awards
Sep 22, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.