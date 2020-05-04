Sections
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally.

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Paris

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday (Reuters image)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with three quarters of them in Europe and the United States, an AFP tally based on official sources showed.

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally. Europe is the continent most affected with more than 1.5 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths.

The numbers around the world reflect only a fraction of the real figures as many countries test only serious cases.



