Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year’s end deadline

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year’s end deadline

Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Geneva

World leaders committed in 2015 to strike a deal by 2020 on ending government subsidies that contribute to over-fishing. (Reuters File Photo)

World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to Covid-19.

Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.

World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates the Geneva-based trade watchdog to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Barcelona to face PSG, holders Bayern to take on Lazio in Champions League
by Reuters
Jats from Rajasthan’s 2 districts announce blockade from Dec 25 over quota
by HT Correspondent
Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.