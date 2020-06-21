Yoga promotes peace, rights, well-being: Director General UN

Sections
Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 06:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Geneva

UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya. (un.org)

Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards, said UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya on Saturday (local time) during the commemoration of 6th International Day of Yoga.

“Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards. Celebrating #International Yoga Day, we’re sending message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at time of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism,” Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN, Geneva, said on Twitter.

This year, the day has come amidst Coronavirus pandemic. The Yoga practitioners are adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.



At least 8.6 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world, 458,000 have died due to the deadly virus and more than 4.2 million have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

