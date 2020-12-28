Sections
Home / World News / You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it

Along with masks and social distancing, another new normal that is likely to emerge is the vaccine passport application, according to a CNN report.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As the name suggests, the mobile app, with proof that the user has been tested negative for coronavirus, will be their passport to concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or even countries. (Reuters image)

As nations start rolling out the coronavirus vaccines, hopes are high for a return to normalcy by next year. Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), that has infected over 80 million people worldwide and killed 1.76 million, has changed the way of life across nations.

Along with masks and social distancing, another new normal that is likely to emerge is the vaccine passport application, according to a CNN report. As the name suggests, the mobile app, with proof that the user has been tested negative for coronavirus, will be their passport to concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or even countries. The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has said that these passports may not be helpful in reducing transmission as there was always a possibility of second infection.  

Here is all you need to know about vaccine passports:

- Individuals will be expected to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations on the applications being developed by some companies and technology groups, and produce these digital credentials on being asked.

- An example of this is the CommonPass app, created by the Common Trust Network, which allows users to upload medical data such as a Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination. A pass is generated in the form of a QR code which can be presented to authorities. Common Trust Network is an initiative by The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum. These organisations have partnered with airlines such as Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for the same.



- IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass. This app allows companies to scan for their requirements of entry, such as coronavirus tests and temperature checks.

- The WHO reacted to some countries’ suggestion that vaccine passports be used to allow individuals entry to their workplaces or other countries and said that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

- “At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate,” the WHO said, adding that the use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.

