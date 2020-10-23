Young voters’ turnout is good news for Joe Biden

Polls show young voters overwhelmingly support Biden over Trump, but youth turnout is much less consistent than among older voters. (AFP Photo)

Some potential good news for the Biden campaign: Youth turnout is up dramatically over 2016 in battleground states, according to a report released Thursday.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University found that 257,720 voters aged 18 to 29 have cast ballots already in Florida, nearly six times the number who had voted by this time in 2016.

In North Carolina, young people voting early jumped from 25,150 to 204,986; in Michigan, from 7,572 to 145,201; and in Arizona, from 18,550 to 99,049.

“In Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, early votes cast by youth have already exceeded the 2016 margin of victory in each state,” the researchers wrote.

The study also found voter registration among 18- to 24-year-olds was 34% higher than in November of 2016 in Georgia and 12% higher in Michigan, but down 3% in Pennsylvania.

Polls show young voters overwhelmingly support Biden over Trump, but youth turnout is much less consistent than among older voters.