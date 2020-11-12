Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / YouTube back up after worldwide outage

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:58 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo. (Reuters File Photo )

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google , said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nov 12, 2020 08:45 IST
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Nov 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Nov 12, 2020 02:27 IST
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Nov 12, 2020 08:12 IST

latest news

Team from Odisha selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021
Nov 12, 2020 09:26 IST
Ankita Lokhande shares romantic video with boyfriend Vicky Jain
Nov 12, 2020 09:22 IST
IMF eyes new relationship with biggest shareholder after Biden win
Nov 12, 2020 09:24 IST
Sensex slips over 150 points in opening session, Nifty remains above 12,700
Nov 12, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.