Zalmay Khalilzad departs for Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkmenistan

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad . (REUTERS)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia and the Middle East on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the US State Department, Khalilzad will be meeting with the two Afghan teams in Doha, encourage them, and offer US support to accelerate the peace process -- an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible.

In the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will encourage Afghanistan’s neighbours to support an end to the violence and a political settlement as soon as possible, the Department said.

It further said that in Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Afghan leaders and convey US support for the Afghan people and security forces.

During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace.

